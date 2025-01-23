© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Photographing The Eddie; ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 23, 2025 at 10:59 AM HST
ʻŌhiʻa at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote breaks down the state Department of Transportation's budget | Full Story
  • Hawaiʻi opera singer Quinn Kelsey stars in the Met's production of "Aida," which Hawaiʻi audiences can see at Regal Cinemas | Full Story
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the reopening of a theater on Molokaʻi
  • Oʻahu photographer Christa Funk shares what it was like to photograph The Eddie underwater | Watch the documentary on Funk | Full Story
  • East Hawaiʻi master gardener coordinator Laura Rieber shares what to look forward to at the upcoming ʻŌhiʻa Love Fest in Hilo | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
