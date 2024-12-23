Hawaiʻi surfer and musician Landon McNamara wins The Eddie

Landon McNamara, a local surfer and musician, won the 2024 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational at Waimea Bay on Sunday.

"This is a childhood dream of mine, something I've been working at since being a little kid on the beach here, watching these events go down," McNamara said in an acceptance speech.

"I don't know what to feel right now. I already cried 10 times. That's why there's no tears right now. I'm more just soaking up this moment."

Thousands of spectators lined the North Shore coast to catch a glimpse of the big wave surfers, with many more watching on television and online.

McNamara topped the leaderboard — buoyed by a perfect 50-point ride — followed by Mason Ho.

Rounding out the top scorers were Billy Kemper, Jamie O’Brien, Nic Lamb, 2023 winner Luke Shepardson, Nathan Florence, Kai Lenny and Koa Rothman.

The Eddie is a one-day contest held only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big-wave surfing season. The wind, the tides and the direction of the swell have to be just right for race officials to give the green light.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported some wave faces reached 50 feet during several surges throughout the day. Surfers were allowed four rides in each of their two 45-minute heats.

McNamara received $50,000 and joined a short list of victors including John John Florence, Greg Long, Bruce Irons and Kelly Slater.

The Eddie has now been held 11 times since the initial competition in 1984.

Other places around the world host big wave surfing events, but The Eddie is distinguished by how it honors Eddie Aikau, the legendary Native Hawaiian waterman.