Trailblazing women surfers at The Eddie share their journey

Six women surfers made history this year by participating in The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. Women competed alongside men for the first time in the contest’s 39-year history.

At a recent ceremony, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, Councilmember Matt Weyer, and Myra Aikau thanked those trailblazing women. The Conversation had a chance to briefly speak to the women who surfed The Eddie about their journeys and how the community can support women surfers.

Click the listen button to hear from Andrea Moller, Emily Erickson, Keala Kennelly, Makani Adric, and Paige Alms — five of the six women in The Eddie. The sixth surfer, Justine Dupont was not able to attend. Instead, her niece Mahina Hailstones was there to pick up her award.

Stephanie Han / HPR

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.