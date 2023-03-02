Donate
The Conversation

North Shore lifeguard Luke Shepardson still riding high after winning The Eddie

Hawaii Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published March 2, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST
Luke Shepardson eddie invitational surfing 012223
Matheus Pacheco
/
HPR
Luke Shepardson, 27, takes on a large wave at Waimea Bay on Jan. 22, 2023.

North Shore lifeguard Luke Shepardson’s win at the 2023 Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational catapulted him into the national limelight.

It also showcased the high level of skill and talent required to be a lifeguard patrolling Hawai'i’s beaches and shorelines.

The Conversation spoke with Shepardson about his win, and with Chief of Ocean Safety John Titchen about the men and women who keep a watchful eye over Oʻahu beaches.

This interview aired on The Conversation on March 2, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

