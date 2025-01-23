Hawaiʻi opera singer's Met performance to be shown in movie theaters

This weekend you can lose yourself in a Metropolitan Opera performance at select theaters across Hawaiʻi. The Met production of "Aida" streaming from New York will feature Hawaiʻi's Quinn Kelsey. His performance has been praised in recent reviews.

Kelsey is quite busy. This season he was also in the Met's "Rigoletto" and "Tosca" productions. The Conversation talked to him about the performance and asked what he enjoys about his character in "Aida."

The "Aida" performance will be streamed at theaters across the globe, including here, this weekend at Regal Cinemas locations on Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.