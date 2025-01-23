© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi opera singer's Met performance to be shown in movie theaters

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:56 PM HST
Quinn Kelsey, left, with Angel Blue, right in "Aida".
Ken Howard
/
Met Opera
Quinn Kelsey, left, with Angel Blue, right in "Aida."

This weekend you can lose yourself in a Metropolitan Opera performance at select theaters across Hawaiʻi. The Met production of "Aida" streaming from New York will feature Hawaiʻi's Quinn Kelsey. His performance has been praised in recent reviews.

Kelsey is quite busy. This season he was also in the Met's "Rigoletto" and "Tosca" productions. The Conversation talked to him about the performance and asked what he enjoys about his character in "Aida."

The "Aida" performance will be streamed at theaters across the globe, including here, this weekend at Regal Cinemas locations on Maui, Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
