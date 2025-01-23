© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Annual Hawaiʻi Island festival propagates all things ʻōhiʻa with fellow plant lovers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 23, 2025 at 1:59 PM HST
An image of a ʻŌhiʻa plant.
Department of Land and Natural Resources
An image of an ʻōhiʻa plant.

An annual festival celebrating all things ʻōhiʻa is pairing up with plant lovers on Hawaiʻi Island for the first time.

The East Hawaiʻi Master Gardeners program is helping to put on the ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival and Plant Sale in Hilo. It will feature hundreds of native plants for sale, as well as fruit trees from the Tropical Fruit Growers Network, ʻulu from the ʻUlu Cooperative, and home hydroponics kits.

The Conversation spoke to Laura Rieber, the coordinator for the East Hawaiʻi Master Gardener program, about how ‘ōhiʻa awareness and a native plant sale go hand in hand.

The annual festival is scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Komohana Research & Extension Complex in Hilo. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation Hawaiʻi IslandEnvironment
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
