Annual Hawaiʻi Island festival propagates all things ʻōhiʻa with fellow plant lovers

An annual festival celebrating all things ʻōhiʻa is pairing up with plant lovers on Hawaiʻi Island for the first time.

The East Hawaiʻi Master Gardeners program is helping to put on the ʻŌhiʻa Love Festival and Plant Sale in Hilo. It will feature hundreds of native plants for sale, as well as fruit trees from the Tropical Fruit Growers Network, ʻulu from the ʻUlu Cooperative, and home hydroponics kits.

The Conversation spoke to Laura Rieber, the coordinator for the East Hawaiʻi Master Gardener program, about how ‘ōhiʻa awareness and a native plant sale go hand in hand.

The annual festival is scheduled for this Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Komohana Research & Extension Complex in Hilo. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.