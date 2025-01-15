The Conversation: Legislative session starts; Exhibit shows Hawaiian monarchy
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo and Mark Ladao report from the Hawaiʻi State Capitol building as the new legislative session commences | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote discusses calls to put more funding towards the state's climate and disaster preparedness efforts | Full Story
- National Tropical Botanical Garden's former Chief Executive Officer Chipper Wichman celebrates the 60-year history of the NTBG |Full Story
- Artist and filmmaker Etienne Aurelius talks about the new exhibit "Aliʻi Atlas" that uses tech to present the Hawaiian monarchy to new audiences | Full Story