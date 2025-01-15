High-tech exhibit presents Hawaiʻi's monarchy in a new format

A new exhibit opening Friday in Kakaʻako features Hawaiʻi's aliʻi in a new light. It uses high-tech advances to present the Hawaiian monarchy to a new audience — and it may spark conversations about how and why. The Hawaiian monarchs come to life using Pixar and Technicolor facial reconstruction programs.

Native Hawaiian filmmaker Etienne Aurelius was born on Oʻahu and raised on Kauaʻi homestead land. Aurelius is behind what is billed as the "Aliʻi Atlas: The Royal Gallery of the Hawaiian Kingdom." HPR talked to him about connecting his passion for his culture with his high-tech skills in what he calls a new interactive archive about Hawaiʻi's monarchs.

