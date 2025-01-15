© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
High-tech exhibit presents Hawaiʻi's monarchy in a new format

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 15, 2025 at 2:06 PM HST
Native Hawaiian filmmaker Etienne Aurelius, right, with The Conversations host Catherine Cruz.
Native Hawaiian filmmaker Etienne Aurelius, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

A new exhibit opening Friday in Kakaʻako features Hawaiʻi's aliʻi in a new light. It uses high-tech advances to present the Hawaiian monarchy to a new audience — and it may spark conversations about how and why. The Hawaiian monarchs come to life using Pixar and Technicolor facial reconstruction programs.

Native Hawaiian filmmaker Etienne Aurelius was born on Oʻahu and raised on Kauaʻi homestead land. Aurelius is behind what is billed as the "Aliʻi Atlas: The Royal Gallery of the Hawaiian Kingdom." HPR talked to him about connecting his passion for his culture with his high-tech skills in what he calls a new interactive archive about Hawaiʻi's monarchs.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation artHistoryNative Hawaiian
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
