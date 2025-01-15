Listen to these community voices from opening day of the 2025 legislative session

It's officially opening day at the state Legislature. Lawmakers and community members made their way down to the state Capitol on Wednesday morning to celebrate the beginning of the session. Some shared that they plan to talk to lawmakers about different measures and ideas they want to see in this session.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio reporters spoke to people in the Capitol's rotunda about their hopes for the session.

Cari Marquez

Waimānalo resident Cari Marquez Listen • 1:27

Waimānalo resident Cari Marquez attended opening day to meet with the representative from the west side to share her idea of putting together a team to assist that side of the island.

Marquez shared that she wants to help the west side specifically because of the recent shootings and violence.

Nikki Cristobal

Pouhana O Nā Wāhine's Nikki Cristobal Listen • 1:05

Nikki Cristobal, affiliated with the grassroots effort Pouhana O Nā Wāhine, came with her young child to advocate against domestic violence. This is the first time Cristobal and the organization have attended opening day.

She shared that the organization is advocating for policy changes around the MAILE AMBER Alert system to help identify Hawaiʻi's missing keiki more efficiently. Cristobal added that the organization is also working on age of consent issues and more housing solutions that are culturally appropriate for survivors.

Mark Ladao / HPR Representatives and senators usually open their office doors and offer food to community members as they roam the halls.

Robbie Melton

Hawaiʻi Agricultural Research Center's Robbie Melton Listen • 1:57

Robbie Melton is a familiar face at the Capitol. She was the former executive director of the Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation. Now, she works for the Hawaiʻi Agricultural Research Center. She shared that this was the fifth opening day she’d attended.

One of the main things Melton said she'll be looking at this legislative session is crime. She said there has been lots of agricultural theft recently. Specifically, she shared that they are looking to create an agricultural corridor to reduce speed limits in some areas as some farmers can't get out of their farms because people speed so much on the highways.

Herman Keliʻi

Family member Herman Keliʻi Listen • 0:38

Herman Keliʻi attended opening day to support his niece, Sen. Samantha Decorte, who represents Ko Olina, Nānākuli, Ma‘ili, Wai‘anae, Mākaha and Mākua on Oʻahu.

He shared that the first-time senator ran for office previously, but it wasnʻt meant to be then. Keliʻi said he and his family are blessed to see her in the state senate.

Leah Labo

Kua O Ka Lā student Leah Labo Listen • 0:54

Leah Labo is a 12-year-old student at Kua O Ka Lā, a Hawaiian-focused charter school. Her teachers brought her and her classmates to the Capitol on a school trip.

Labo shared that sheʻll be talking to lawmakers about internet connection issues for kids at home. She said many of the kids in the community donʻt have internet access, making it hard to do homework.

Jason Ubay / HPR The Hawaiʻi State Capitol courtyard on opening day of the legislative session. (Jan. 15, 2025)

This segment aired on The Conversation on Jan. 15, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.