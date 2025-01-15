© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Photos: Lawmakers, lobbyists and citizens kick off the 2025 legislative session

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Jason Ubay,
Mark LadaoAshley MizuoSophia McCullough
Published January 15, 2025 at 1:17 PM HST
Updated January 16, 2025 at 1:45 PM HST
State representatives attend the opening day of the 2025 legislative session at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
State representatives and visitors attend opening day of the 2025 legislative session at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Jan. 15, 2025.

New year, new legislative session. Lawmakers, lobbyists and engaged citizens gathered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu this morning to kick off the 2025 session.

Some of HPR's news team spent the day alongside attendees. Here's what they saw.

Live mele and hula kick off the 2025 Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on opening day.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
Live mele and hula kick off the 2025 Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on opening day.
Visitors to the Capitol are required to go through security screening.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
Visitors to the Capitol are required to go through security screening.
Community members gather at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol for opening day of the 2025 legislative session on Jan. 15.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
Community members gather in the open-air Hawaiʻi State Capitol courtyard on opening day.

Community members gather in the open-air Hawaiʻi State Capitol courtyard on opening day. (Jan. 15, 2025)
The Conversation
Listen to these community voices from opening day of the 2025 legislative session
Ashley Mizuo
Members of the United Public Workers union attend opening day.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
Members of the United Public Workers union attend opening day.
From left to right: House Republicans Garner Shimizu, Diamond Garcia, Elijah Pierick, Lauren Matsumoto and David Alcos III on opening day of the 2025 legislative session. (Jan. 15, 2025)
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
From left to right: House Republicans Garner Shimizu, Diamond Garcia, Elijah Pierick, Lauren Matsumoto and David Alcos III on opening day of the 2025 legislative session. (Jan. 15, 2025)

First-year Rep. Matthias Kusch, center, with his wife and Gov. Josh Green on opening day.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
First-year Rep. Matthias Kusch of Hawaiʻi Island, center, with Gov. Josh Green on opening day. Green appointed Kusch to the position after the death of former Rep. Mark Nakashima.
Rep. Nadine Nakamura addresses the state House as speaker for the first time on Jan. 15, 2025.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Rep. Nadine Nakamura addresses the state House as speaker for the first time on Jan. 15, 2025. Nakamura said investments into more affordable housing will be top of mind for lawmakers as they try to address the cost of living.
First-year Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto cast the lone "no" vote against new House Speaker Nadine Nakamura on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session.
Ashley Mizuo
/
HPR
First-year Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto cast the lone "no" vote against new House Speaker Nadine Nakamura on opening day of the 2025 legislative session.

First-year Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto cast the lone "no" vote against Nadine Nakamura as House speaker. (Jan. 15, 2025)
Local News
Lawmaker behind lone ‘no’ vote for Speaker Nakamura raises concerns about centralized power
Ashley Mizuo
House Speaker Nadine Nakamura speaks to the press on opening day of the legislative session. (Jan. 15, 2025)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Hawaiʻi House Speaker Nadine Nakamura speaks to the press. She is the first woman to lead the chamber.
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol courtyard on opening day of the legislative session. (Jan. 15, 2025)
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
Attendees wait to enter the House and Senate chambers at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025. Senators and representatives have their offices on the second, third and fourth floors. The governor and the lieutenant governor are housed on the top floor.
Senate President Ron Kouchi addresses senators and attendees on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Senate President Ron Kouchi addresses senators and attendees on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025. Kouchi said many of the state’s problems can be traced back to one thing: housing.
Senate Minority Leader Brenton Awa addresses the chamber on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Senate Minority Leader Brenton Awa addresses the chamber on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025. Awa called for more support for locals and Native Hawaiians. He also criticized local leaders, pointing at Gov. Josh Green’s offer to house Los Angeles fire victims in hotel rooms, the Honolulu City Council’s recent 64% pay raise, and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s “ownership” of local media.
Senate President Ron Kouchi, flanked by Senate Democratic leadership, speaks to the press on opening day. (Jan. 15, 2025)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Senate President Ron Kouchi, flanked by Senate Democratic leadership, speaks to the press on opening day. (Jan. 15, 2025)

Rep. Nadine Nakamura addresses the state House as speaker for the first time on Jan. 15, 2025.
Local News
On the 2025 legislative agenda: stabilize property insurance and cost of living
Ashley Mizuo
Representatives and senators usually open their office doors and offer food to community members as they roam the halls.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Representatives and senators usually open their office doors and offer food to community members roaming the hallways.
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu on Jan. 15, 2025.
Jason Ubay
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street.
Tags
Local News State Legislature
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Mark Ladao
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Sophia McCullough
Sophia McCullough is HPR's digital news editor. Contact her at news@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Sophia McCullough
Related Stories