Photos: Lawmakers, lobbyists and citizens kick off the 2025 legislative session

New year, new legislative session. Lawmakers, lobbyists and engaged citizens gathered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu this morning to kick off the 2025 session.

Some of HPR's news team spent the day alongside attendees. Here's what they saw.

Jason Ubay / HPR Live mele and hula kick off the 2025 Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on opening day.

Jason Ubay / HPR Visitors to the Capitol are required to go through security screening.

Jason Ubay / HPR Community members gather in the open-air Hawaiʻi State Capitol courtyard on opening day.

Jason Ubay / HPR Members of the United Public Workers union attend opening day.

Jason Ubay / HPR From left to right: House Republicans Garner Shimizu, Diamond Garcia, Elijah Pierick, Lauren Matsumoto and David Alcos III on opening day of the 2025 legislative session. (Jan. 15, 2025)

Jason Ubay / HPR First-year Rep. Matthias Kusch of Hawaiʻi Island, center, with Gov. Josh Green on opening day. Green appointed Kusch to the position after the death of former Rep. Mark Nakashima.

Mark Ladao / HPR Rep. Nadine Nakamura addresses the state House as speaker for the first time on Jan. 15, 2025. Nakamura said investments into more affordable housing will be top of mind for lawmakers as they try to address the cost of living.

Ashley Mizuo / HPR First-year Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto cast the lone "no" vote against new House Speaker Nadine Nakamura on opening day of the 2025 legislative session.

Mark Ladao / HPR Hawaiʻi House Speaker Nadine Nakamura speaks to the press. She is the first woman to lead the chamber.

Jason Ubay / HPR Attendees wait to enter the House and Senate chambers at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025. Senators and representatives have their offices on the second, third and fourth floors. The governor and the lieutenant governor are housed on the top floor.

Mark Ladao / HPR Senate President Ron Kouchi addresses senators and attendees on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025. Kouchi said many of the state’s problems can be traced back to one thing: housing.

Mark Ladao / HPR Senate Minority Leader Brenton Awa addresses the chamber on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 15, 2025. Awa called for more support for locals and Native Hawaiians. He also criticized local leaders, pointing at Gov. Josh Green’s offer to house Los Angeles fire victims in hotel rooms, the Honolulu City Council’s recent 64% pay raise, and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s “ownership” of local media.

Mark Ladao / HPR Senate President Ron Kouchi, flanked by Senate Democratic leadership, speaks to the press on opening day. (Jan. 15, 2025)

Mark Ladao / HPR Representatives and senators usually open their office doors and offer food to community members roaming the hallways.