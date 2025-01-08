© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu rail service limited; Turning native plants into dyes

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published January 8, 2025 at 10:18 AM HST
A file photo of the inside of a Honolulu rail car on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
A file photo of the inside of a Honolulu rail car on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

  • Roger Morton, director of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services, explains why Honolulu rail service will shut down for the next two weekends | Full Story
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the Department of Agriculture's biosecurity budget wishlist | Full Story
  • Hawai’i Island artist Avalon Paradea talks about her process of creating dyes and pigments from native plants | Attend a workshop | Full Story
  • HPR shares the best moments from comedian Frank DeLima's visits to The Conversation | Full Story
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
