This Big Island artist turns Hawaiʻi's native plants into pigments and dyes

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:59 PM HST
Hawai’i Island artist Avalon Paradea, right, with HPR's Maddie Bender.
HPR
Avalon Paradea is a Hawai’i Island artist who draws inspiration and materials from the natural world. They teach workshops about how to turn native plants into pigments and dyes — most recently this past weekend at Ward Center.

HPR talked with Paradea before their workshop about the joys of incorporating the natural world into art.

Roselle hibiscus dye on kapa.
1 of 3  — Rosellehibiscusdye.jfif
Courtesy: Avalon Paradea
An image of two pieces of paper showcasing the various native species turned into artistic dyes.
2 of 3  — IMG_4787.JPG
HPR
ʻUkiʻuki (Dianella sandwicensis) berries made into a blue dye.
3 of 3  — Dianellasandwicensisdye.jfif
Courtesy: Avalon Paradea

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation artEnvironment
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
