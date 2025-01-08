This Big Island artist turns Hawaiʻi's native plants into pigments and dyes

Avalon Paradea is a Hawai’i Island artist who draws inspiration and materials from the natural world. They teach workshops about how to turn native plants into pigments and dyes — most recently this past weekend at Ward Center.

HPR talked with Paradea before their workshop about the joys of incorporating the natural world into art.

1 of 3 — Rosellehibiscusdye.jfif Roselle hibiscus dye on kapa. Courtesy: Avalon Paradea 2 of 3 — IMG_4787.JPG An image of two pieces of paper showcasing the various native species turned into artistic dyes. HPR 3 of 3 — Dianellasandwicensisdye.jfif ʻUkiʻuki (Dianella sandwicensis) berries made into a blue dye. Courtesy: Avalon Paradea

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.