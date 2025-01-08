© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Local comedian Frank DeLima caps 50 years of entertaining

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 8, 2025 at 12:55 PM HST
After 50 years, local comedian Frank DeLima retires.
Blue Note Jazz Club
Local comedian Frank DeLima at the Blue Note Jazz Club in Waikīkī.

Local comedian Frank DeLima took the stage this past weekend to mark the end of a 50-year run, including working with children in schools as part of his nonprofit, the Student Enrichment Program. The show at the Hawaiʻi Theatre featured local comics Augie T, Paul Ogata and Andy Bumatai.

We thought it would be fitting to look back on a few times that DeLima has graced us with his appearance and musical parodies on The Conversation. DeLima left the door open for appearing on stage again. He just wants to take a break and take it easier as he ages.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 8, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
