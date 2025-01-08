Local comedian Frank DeLima caps 50 years of entertaining

Local comedian Frank DeLima took the stage this past weekend to mark the end of a 50-year run, including working with children in schools as part of his nonprofit, the Student Enrichment Program. The show at the Hawaiʻi Theatre featured local comics Augie T, Paul Ogata and Andy Bumatai.

We thought it would be fitting to look back on a few times that DeLima has graced us with his appearance and musical parodies on The Conversation. DeLima left the door open for appearing on stage again. He just wants to take a break and take it easier as he ages.

