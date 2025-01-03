The Conversation: Lawmakers respond to fireworks explosion; South Korea
- State Sens. Glenn Wakai and Karl Rhoads discuss strategies to deter the use of illegal fireworks | Full Story
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with neighbors who witnessed the deadly fireworks explosion in Salt Lake on New Year's Eve | Full Story
- Rob York, regional affairs director at the Pacific Forum, shares the latest developments in South Korea as loyalists block the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol | Full Story
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the uncertain future of the Pacific Tsunami Museum