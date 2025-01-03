© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pacific Forum talks uncertain political times in South Korea

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published January 3, 2025 at 2:31 PM HST
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a rally demanding the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. The letters read, "Immediately arrest Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Lee Jin-man/AP
/
AP
Members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions shout slogans during a rally demanding the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol near the presidential residence in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. The letters read, "Immediately arrest Yoon Suk Yeol." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea is still in a week of mourning because of the plane crash that killed close to 200 people. Its finance minister is now the acting president dealing with the tragedy. That's because, for the second time in two weeks, South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach its president.

Acting president Han Duck-soo was impeached over a dispute around selecting justices that would decide the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol for declaring martial law last month.

An attempt to arrest Yoon at his residence has been blocked by his loyalists after a nearly six-hour standoff. The Conversation spoke to Rob York, the regional affairs director at the Pacific Forum. He traveled to Korea three times last year and has been tracking the latest events from the impeachment to the plane crash.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Jan. 3, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More from Hawai‘i Public Radio