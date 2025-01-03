Pacific Forum talks uncertain political times in South Korea

South Korea is still in a week of mourning because of the plane crash that killed close to 200 people. Its finance minister is now the acting president dealing with the tragedy. That's because, for the second time in two weeks, South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach its president.

Acting president Han Duck-soo was impeached over a dispute around selecting justices that would decide the fate of President Yoon Suk Yeol for declaring martial law last month.

An attempt to arrest Yoon at his residence has been blocked by his loyalists after a nearly six-hour standoff. The Conversation spoke to Rob York, the regional affairs director at the Pacific Forum. He traveled to Korea three times last year and has been tracking the latest events from the impeachment to the plane crash.

