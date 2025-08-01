© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hurricane Gil in the eastern Pacific is not forecast to threaten land

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published August 1, 2025 at 5:23 PM HST
Hurricane Gil in the eastern Pacific on Aug. 1, 2025.
NOAA
Hurricane Gil in the eastern Pacific on Aug. 1, 2025.

Tropical Storm Gil strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday but was not expected to threaten land, forecasters said.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 1,080 miles west-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. The storm was expected to keep traveling to the west-northwest in the coming days.

Gil was strengthening during a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Another named storm, Iona, which was also once a hurricane, was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moved far to the west of Hawaiʻi. It, too, was not threatening land.

Other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.
Tags
Local News weatherNOAA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Stories