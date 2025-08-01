Hurricane Gil in the eastern Pacific is not forecast to threaten land

Tropical Storm Gil strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Friday but was not expected to threaten land, forecasters said.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm was about 1,080 miles west-southwest of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico.

Gil had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. The storm was expected to keep traveling to the west-northwest in the coming days.

Gil was strengthening during a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific.

Another named storm, Iona, which was also once a hurricane, was downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moved far to the west of Hawaiʻi. It, too, was not threatening land.

Other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.