Red flag warning for leeward areas on all islands, plus interior Hawaiʻi Island

A red flag warning has been issued for the leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands and the interior sections of the Big Island until at least 6 p.m. Friday.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the National Weather Service said. A red flag warning does not predict new fire starts.

"A dry and locally windy trade wind flow will develop today and will produce critical fire weather conditions through at least Friday and possibly into Saturday. Winds will be strongest over and downwind of terrain," the NWS said.

Wind gusts could be up to 50 mph for Maui County and the Big Island, and up to 40 mph on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly in these weather conditions.

The public is asked to delay activities that could throw off sparks. Heat from vehicle exhaust systems can also ignite dry grass.

“We cannot afford to be careless when conditions are this dangerous,” Gov. Josh Green said in a press release. “Nearly all of Hawaiʻi’s wildfires are started by human activity, which means nearly all of them are preventable."

Hawaiian Electric said it is monitoring the weather conditions. Its Public Safety Power Shutoff program is in a “watch” condition. If weather conditions intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours, HECO may proactively shut off power in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk.

HECO said it will try to provide as much advanced notice as possible, but shutoffs could come suddenly as conditions change. If turned off, power could remain out for hours to days.

HECO said outages unrelated to the PSPS program could still occur due to high winds.

The Kauaʻi Island Utility Cooperative has also notified its customers that preemptive power shutoffs may occur in leeward areas, including the south shore areas of Mahaulepu, Kōloa and Po‘ipū, and all areas west of Kōloa/Po‘ipū. KIUC said members should prepare for potential outages with little to no notice.

Much of Hawaiʻi’s water infrastructure relies on electricity to pump water up from underground aquifers.

Hawaiʻi County’s Department of Water Supply said that without power, some densely populated areas, including Kona, Hilo and Waimea, likely have about a 24-hour supply of water reserved in tanks. The department advised customers to have alternate sources of potable water and prepare enough supply to meet essential needs.

Oʻahu also has about a day’s worth of water without electricity, and that’s with conservation measures in place. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has urged customers to ensure they have an emergency store of water in case of any possible outages.

Information and resources

This story will be updated.