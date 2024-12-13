© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: The manhunt for Luigi Mangione; Oʻahu's new landfill

By Catherine Cruz
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM HST
Luigi Nicholas Mangione is escorted into Blair County Courthouse, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
Gary M. Baranec/AP
/
FR171747 AP
Luigi Nicholas Mangione is escorted into Blair County Courthouse, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Hollidaysburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

  • Former FBI agent Arnold Laanui reacts to the intense manhunt that took place to find Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson | Full Story
  • Roger Babcock, director of Honolulu's Department of Environmental Services, responds to concerns the chosen site for Oʻahu's new landfill may be prime agricultural land | Full Story
  • Karen Motosue, vice president of the Hawaiʻi Heritage Center, marks the 125th anniversary of an outbreak of bubonic plague in Honolulu's Chinatown | Take a Hawaiʻi Heritage Center walking tour of Chinatown | Full Story
  • Performer Salvador Salangsang Jr. talks about what it means to return home to be a part of Cirque du Soleil ʻAuana | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation EnvironmentAgricultureHistoryCrime
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
