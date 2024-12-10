Wahiawā location selected for Oʻahu's next landfill site

A new Oʻahu landfill will be placed northwest of Wahiawā on a pineapple field currently owned by Dole Food Company. It will replace Waimanalo Gulch on the leeward coast.

The city had until the end of the year to select the new location as the state Land Use Commission ordered Waimanalo Gulch to close by 2028.

The city was considering several sites that complied with the state law known as Act 73 which prohibits landfills from being located on conservation land and must maintain a half-mile boundary from any school, residence and hospital.

However, the Landfill Advisory Committee urged the city not to select the Wahiawā location because it sits above Oʻahu’s aquifer system — the source of the island’s drinking water.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply has previously come out against the location. Its Chief Engineer Ernie Lau says he looks forward to receiving more information from the Department of Environmental Services, but warned against any actions that could threaten Oʻahu’s drinking water.

Environmental Services Director Roger Babcock explained that there will be safeguards in place to protect the aquifer.

"Based on all this, we're 100% confident that we can design and operate the next landfill on this site and ensure protection of the underground aquifer from contamination, as well as protect the communities and businesses in central Oʻahu," he said.

City and County of Honolulu This image shows the extensive safeguards and protections that will be installed at the new landfill. Note the redundancy in liners to prevent any leachate leaks, including Geocomposite Drainage Liners, Geomembrane Liners, and Geosynthetic Clay Liners, along with Leachate Pipes that collect any leachate that makes its way through the landfill. A Leachate Sump system pumps leachate out of the landfill. It also shows the final covering process, in which a layer of vegetation and soil tops a Geocomposite Drainage Liner and a Geomembrane Liner over the closed cells to reduce leachate. Cells are closed once they reach capacity.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi acknowledged that there were no universally accepted sites to place the landfill.

"If there was a path that the whole island supported, then that is the path that we would have chosen," he said.

"But it wasn't that simple because the path simply does not exist."

In the past, the city said it would take seven to eight years, but Babcock said it may be possible to meet the 2028 closure deadline.

Honolulu City Councilmember Matt Weyer, who represents the Wahiawa area, was concerned about the mayor’s location choice.

" I'm disappointed and concerned and the decision again, this isn't a district-specific issue. This is an island-wide issue and protecting our drinking water should be our top priority," he said.

" I do have concerns when we throw out numbers like 100% sure. Because when we look at just the potential impacts, we want to be transparent and honest with the community."

The city will next have to work on acquiring the land from the owner Dole Foods. Blangiardi said he has made initial contact with the company’s "top guy".

