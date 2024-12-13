© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Concerns after Wahiawā site selected for Oʻahu's next landfill

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published December 13, 2024 at 2:34 PM HST
The new Oʻahu landfill will replace Waimanalo Gulch on the leeward coast.
City and County of Honolulu
The new Oʻahu landfill will replace Waimanalo Gulch on the leeward coast, pictured here.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced on Wednesday that a piece of land northwest of Wahiawā has emerged as the top site for the island's new landfill.

The land is owned by Dole Food Company. However, in a statement, the company said it was concerned because the land is currently in use for pineapple.

HPR talked to Roger Babcock, the director of the city's Department of Environmental Services, about the site and whether it was rated prime agricultural land.

Babcock said one party has expressed interest in shipping out our garbage. It's currently deciding whether to formally go out to bid to export some of our garbage.

As for the next steps on the preferred Wahiawā site, the city is in the process of setting up a meeting with Dole Food Company. It also plans to have additional meetings with the Honolulu Board of Water Supply since the site is above an aquifer and is in a no-pass zone under current law because of possible impacts on our drinking water.

An approximate location of the new landfill site for O‘ahu to replace Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill.
Ashley Mizuo

This interview aired on The Conversation on Dec. 13, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
