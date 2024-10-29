The Conversation: Flood resilience; Kauaʻi resident on 'The Voice'
- Hawaiʻi State Comptroller Keith Regan discusses efforts to protect basement offices and critical services during floods
- Hawaiʻi Harbor Users Group chair Melissa Pavlicek looks at the state's dependence on important goods and how Hawaiʻi can be resilient
- Shaun Moss, executive director of Hawaiʻi Pacific University's Oceanic Institute, talks about how ornamental aqua-cultured fish could be an option for diversifying our economy
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down the ballot questions voters will see this election
- Kauaʻi resident Anna Isabel Fernandez, who goes by the stage name Beya, competes for her chance at stardom on "The Voice"