The Conversation

The Conversation: Flood resilience; Kauaʻi resident on 'The Voice'

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published October 29, 2024 at 12:07 PM HST
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library after the flooding on Oct. 30, 2004.
University of Hawaiʻi News
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa's Hamilton Library after the flooding on Oct. 30, 2004.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi State Comptroller Keith Regan discusses efforts to protect basement offices and critical services during floods
  • Hawaiʻi Harbor Users Group chair Melissa Pavlicek looks at the state's dependence on important goods and how Hawaiʻi can be resilient
  • Shaun Moss, executive director of Hawaiʻi Pacific University's Oceanic Institute, talks about how ornamental aqua-cultured fish could be an option for diversifying our economy
  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo breaks down the ballot questions voters will see this election
  • Kauaʻi resident Anna Isabel Fernandez, who goes by the stage name Beya, competes for her chance at stardom on "The Voice"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
