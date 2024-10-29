Kauaʻi singer BEYA competes for her chance at stardom on NBC's 'The Voice'

A young woman from Kauaʻi is competing in the current season of the NBC singing competition "The Voice." Her name is Anna Isabel Fernandez, but she goes by the stage name BEYA. She was born in Līhuʻe and grew up between The Garden Isle and Northern California.

Earlier this month, she was picked to be part of 'The Voice' coach Gwen Stefani’s team. HPR recently had the chance to talk with 24-year-old BEYA about the show. She will be part of the battle rounds of the NBC singing competition Tuesday night. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.