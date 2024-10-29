Commerical harbor users to launch modernization and resilience campaign

Over 20 companies make up the Hawaiʻi Harbor Users Group, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025. It’s been planning for rising seas and bigger vessels — all part of becoming more efficient and resilient due to Hawaiʻi's dependency on harbors for goods and services.

A new campaign called the Supply Chain Hawaiʻi Communications Initiative will be launched in November. HPR talked to Hawaiʻi Harbor Users Group chair Melissa Pavlicek about the campaign and modernizing Hawaiʻi's harbors and supply chain.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.