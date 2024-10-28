© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Mānoa Valley flood 20th anniversary; Hawaiʻi Island mayoral candidates

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:42 PM HST
Cars pushed by floodwaters adjacent to Manoa Stream in Manoa Valley
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Cars pushed by floodwaters adjacent to Manoa Stream in Manoa Valley
  • University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner remembers the aftermath of the flood that devastated the school in 2004
  • Hawaiʻi County mayoral candidate Kimo Alameda shares how he would do the job if elected
  • Current Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth discusses what he's been able to accomplish while in office
  • HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio takes a closer look at the OHA races for Kauaʻi and Ni‘ihau | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
