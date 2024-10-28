The Conversation: Mānoa Valley flood 20th anniversary; Hawaiʻi Island mayoral candidates
- University of Hawaiʻi President David Lassner remembers the aftermath of the flood that devastated the school in 2004
- Hawaiʻi County mayoral candidate Kimo Alameda shares how he would do the job if elected
- Current Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth discusses what he's been able to accomplish while in office
- HPR reporter Cassie Ordonio takes a closer look at the OHA races for Kauaʻi and Ni‘ihau | Full Story