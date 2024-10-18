The Conversation: ʻOhana hana hou show
On this episode of The Conversation, we're re-airing some of our favorite family-friendly interviews:
- Josh Atwood, DLNR education specialist, leads a virtual field trip to see Hawaiʻi's native birds | Full Story
- Mother-daughter chef duo Nili Yildirim and Ahu Hettema of Istanbul Hawaiʻi in Honolulu on how they started cooking together | Full Story
- Cartoonist Jon J. Murakami on illustrating comics, children's books, greeting cards, and his latest project, "Hawaiʻi's Joke Book for Kids" | Full Story
- Father-and-son sommelier duo Chuck and Kale Furuya on the challenges of following in your father’s footsteps and lessons learned from their podcast, "Chuck Furuya Uncorked" | Full Story
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.