The Conversation

The Conversation: New leadership at HPU; New doc on hit TV show 'Lost'

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published October 11, 2024 at 12:11 PM HST
  • HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to a Kula resident with North Carolina ties about the road to recovery
  • Former U.S. Attorney Kenji Price talks plans as he returns home as the senior vice president and general counsel of Hawaiʻi Pacific University
  • Former lawmaker and OHA trustee Peter Apo pulls insights from a decade of articles and essays for his new book "For the Record: Hawai‘i and Hawaiians"
  • Director Taylor Morden and producer Emily Claire Morden showcase the good, the bad, and the ugly of the hit TV show "Lost" in their new documentary "Getting Lost"
The Conversation EducationState LegislatureEntertainment
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
