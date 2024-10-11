The Conversation: New leadership at HPU; New doc on hit TV show 'Lost'
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol speaks to a Kula resident with North Carolina ties about the road to recovery
- Former U.S. Attorney Kenji Price talks plans as he returns home as the senior vice president and general counsel of Hawaiʻi Pacific University
- Former lawmaker and OHA trustee Peter Apo pulls insights from a decade of articles and essays for his new book "For the Record: Hawai‘i and Hawaiians"
- Director Taylor Morden and producer Emily Claire Morden showcase the good, the bad, and the ugly of the hit TV show "Lost" in their new documentary "Getting Lost"