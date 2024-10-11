© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Longtime local politician Peter Apo discusses new book 'For The Record'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 11, 2024 at 3:20 PM HST
Watermark Publishing

Peter Apo, a former state representative and Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee, recently published a new book titled, “For the Record.”

It's a collection of articles he’s written for Honolulu Civil Beat and the OHA publication Ka Wai Ola over the past 10 years.

Apo spoke with The Conversation's Russell Subiono about Native Hawaiian history, ethnicity, divisiveness, and other topics Apo has written about over the course of his career.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureOffice of Hawaiian AffairsState LegislatureNative Hawaiian
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
