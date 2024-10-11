Longtime local politician Peter Apo discusses new book 'For The Record'

Peter Apo, a former state representative and Office of Hawaiian Affairs trustee, recently published a new book titled, “For the Record.”

It's a collection of articles he’s written for Honolulu Civil Beat and the OHA publication Ka Wai Ola over the past 10 years.

Apo spoke with The Conversation's Russell Subiono about Native Hawaiian history, ethnicity, divisiveness, and other topics Apo has written about over the course of his career.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.