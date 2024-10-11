Former US attorney returns home to work at Hawaiʻi Pacific University

Former U.S. Attorney Kenji Price has returned home to Hawaiʻi to take a job as senior vice president and general counsel for Hawaiʻi Pacific University.

His public and private law practice background includes a stint as an assistant U.S. attorney in Eastern New York as well as time in Hawaiʻi with local firms Carlsmith Ball and Alston Hunt Floyd & Ing.

Most recently, he managed counsel at Epic Games in San Diego. HPR talked with Kenji about his time in public service.

HPR / HPR Kenji Price, vice president and general counsel for Hawaiʻi Pacific University, right, with The Conversation host Catherine Cruz.

"I had been a prosecutor in New York, as what they call an assistant United States attorney, but that was in New York, and even though New York has a very far reach, or at least those offices have a very far reach, there's nothing like doing it in your hometown, where you know people had some familiarity with issues in Hawaiʻi, but it was just really rewarding to do that," he said.

Price is a Mililani High School graduate and said he enjoys connecting with young people.

"There are opportunities as a U.S. attorney to connect with a lot of different constituencies, but it's really nice to connect with the young people — meaning people in high school — and just really have the ability, you hope at least, to inspire some of them to maybe pursue a career in protecting the public," he said.

He's also a graduate of Gonzaga University and the University of Pennsylvania Carey School of Law. He said this is his first time working full-time for a university.

"Education-related issues are top of mind for a lot of people, but I think in Hawaiʻi, education will always be a critical issue. And one of the things I find so rewarding about this job, or I suspect will be rewarding as time passes, is just being part of that process of empowering young people to be impactful in Hawaiʻi and elsewhere. And to me, that's a really special thing to do," Price said.

Price was appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaiʻi in 2018 under former President Donald Trump. When asked if he would go back if Trump is elected, he said that he is "very comfortable" where he is at now.

"I feel very, very fortunate that the university took a chance with me and said, well, we'll give this local boy the opportunity to come back and work at the university. So right now, that's where I have my sights focused, and I'm really hoping to get my own education and learn the university ... to be as effective at this job as I can," he said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 11, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.