McKinley student earns spot at prestigious journalism conference

A McKinley High School student was selected as one of the 51 scholars to attend the 2025 Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference in Washington, D.C.

The conference was created in 1999 to honor the founder of USA Today and the Freedom Forum.

Dominic Niyo, a rising senior, attended panel discussions and trainings ranging from investigative reporting to media ethics.

"One of the main things that I learned about journalism is that a lot of people don't do journalism for income. They do it for their passion, and that's something that I really, really respect so much because journalism isn't really one of the easiest careers out there," he said.

Niyo received a $1,000 scholarship that he can use for college. The five-day conference happened in late June.