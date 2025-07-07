© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
McKinley student earns spot at prestigious journalism conference

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:50 PM HST
2024 Free Spirit scholars during a conference break.
Malek Naz Freidouni
/
Freedom Forum
2024 Free Spirit scholars during a conference break.

A McKinley High School student was selected as one of the 51 scholars to attend the 2025 Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference in Washington, D.C.

The conference was created in 1999 to honor the founder of USA Today and the Freedom Forum.

Dominic Niyo, a rising senior, attended panel discussions and trainings ranging from investigative reporting to media ethics.

"One of the main things that I learned about journalism is that a lot of people don't do journalism for income. They do it for their passion, and that's something that I really, really respect so much because journalism isn't really one of the easiest careers out there," he said.

Niyo received a $1,000 scholarship that he can use for college. The five-day conference happened in late June.
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
