The Conversation: Charter amendment questions; José Fajardo fundraiser
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo explains charter amendments on the ballot on Oʻahu and Hawaiʻi Island | Full Story
- Clinical neuropsychologist and Maui Calm Project founder Justin Feinstein describes the ongoing mental health challenges faced by Lahaina fire survivors and promotes the use of Epsom salt float therapy | Full Story
- Siana Austin Hunt, vice president of the Oʻahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association, previews this weekend's Molokaʻi Hoe in its 72nd year | Full Story
- Jennifer Barrett Fajardo provides an update on former HPR President & General Manager José Fajardo and details a retirement party and birthday celebration fundraiser taking place this Saturday at Blue Note Hawaii | Team José | Full Story