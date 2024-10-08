Family and friends to gather in support of former HPR President José Fajardo

This week the University of Hawaiʻi men’s and women’s basketball teams did the ice bucket challenge to raise awareness of Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Coaches Eran Ganot and Laura Beeman led Rainbow Warriors and Wahine team members in welcoming back the show of support for ALS research. This marks the 10th year of the challenge started by a couple of young college athletes on a mission to help raise money and find a cure.

One of the many people living with ALS is former HPR President and General Manager José Fajardo, who has shared his journey in a very public way to raise awareness for the cause.

His friends and family will gather this weekend for a belated retirement and birthday celebration. He stepped down in July. HPR spoke with his wife, Jennifer Barrett Fajardo, to check in on him and get details on the fundraising brunch at the Blue Note Hawaii.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.