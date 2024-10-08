© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Flotation therapy hopes to help Maui fire survivors with mental health

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published October 8, 2024 at 1:19 PM HST
The float therapy will be free for Maui fire survivors.
Maui Calm Project
The nonprofit Maui Calm Project will soon be offering free flotation therapy to Maui fire survivors to help treat anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients float in a foot of Epsom salt-infused water, allowing them to enter a state of deep relaxation.

Maui clinical neuropsychologist Justin Feinstein talked to HPR about his organization's new therapy.

This story mentions substance abuse and suicide. If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 8, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
