The Conversation: Kapiʻolani nurses locked out; AI in journalism
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association leader Rosalee Agas-Yuu on what's next after the Kapiʻolani Medical Center locked out hundreds of nurses following a one-day strike
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo breaks down the findings in the Hawaiʻi attorney general's Phase 2 report on the Lahaina wildfire | Full Story
- Tech journalist Matthew Gault on the growing role of artificial intelligence in journalism | 404 Media article about The Garden Island
- University of Hawaiʻi journalism professor Gerald Kato on how AI could change local journalism