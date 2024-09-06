The Conversation: Nurses plan a walkout; Maui fire data gaps
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- J.N. Musto, the former executive director of the University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly, on the changing labor landscape and the Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association's planned walkout | Full Story
- HPR continues its investigation of data gaps on how many people have left since the Maui fires and asks what policymakers are doing to fix the problem | Full Story
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol has an update on the challenges Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi residents face trying to find reliable flights for off-island medical visits | Full Story
- Todaiji Hawaii Bekkaku Honzan Bishop Cosmo Hirai talks plans for the second annual Megabon, which thousands of people are expected to attend | Full Story