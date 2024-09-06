Megabon dance at Aloha Stadium lot celebrates end of obon season

Obon season ends this month, making it the perfect time to hold what’s billed as the ultimate community obon dance festival — Megabon.

The event was first held last year. Organizers expected 5,000 people. About 15,000 showed up. This year, JCI Honolulu and Todaiji Hawaii Bekkaku Honzan expect attendance to top that.

Todaiji Hawaii Bishop Cosmo Hirai, the co-chair of the organizing committee, discussed the origins of the Japanese festival and what attendees should know.

The Second Annual Megabon starts at 4 p.m. Saturday in the lower Hālawa parking lot of Aloha Stadium. The event is free and open to all. Parking is cash only. The Honolulu rail will also have extended hours. For more information, click here.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.