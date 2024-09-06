© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former union leader on landscape for Kapiʻolani nurses, hotel workers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:14 PM HST
File - Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children
Google Maps
FILE - Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women & Children in Honolulu

The Hawaiʻi Nurses' Association still has plans to walk off the job at Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women and Children on Sept. 13, even though Hawaiʻi Pacific Health management threatened to lock out members if they go through with the one-day strike — a rare move in health care.

Both sides met virtually on Thursday, but no deal has been struck. The issue is not so much wages — management said it's offering base salaries of more than $100,000 on up. The union said the sticking point is the patient workload.

Fifty years ago in 1974, Hawaiʻi saw its first nurses strike. The Conversation talked with former labor leader J.N. Musto about the changing labor landscape. He was with the University of Hawaiʻi Professional Assembly, the faculty union, for more than three-and-a-half decades, and just last year rolled off the Hawaiʻi Labor Relations Board after several terms.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
Tags
The Conversation LaborBusiness News
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories