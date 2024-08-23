The Conversation: Russia-Ukraine conflict; Duke's impact on the Olympics
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Hawaii Stands with Ukraine's Laura Palafox discusses recent developments in the conflict as Hawaiʻi's Ukrainian community prepares to gather for an Independence Day festival
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol on the Lahaina Community Land Trust's first deal to help keep local lands in local hands
- Todd Balf, author and former senior editor for Outside magazine, writes about Duke Kahanamoku's legacy in the sports world in "Three Kings: Race, Class, and the Barrier-Breaking Rivals Who Redefined Sports and Launched the Modern Olympic Age"
- Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to Hawaiʻi for a night of laughter at the Hawaiʻi Theatre | Tickets