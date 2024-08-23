Comedian Paula Poudstone returns to Hawaiʻi for a night of laughter

Stand-up comedian Paula Poundstone is back in town to perform at Hawai'i Theatre on Aug. 24.

You probably know her best as a panelist on the NPR show "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" and the host of the podcast "Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone."

Poundstone's last performance in Hawaiʻi was in 2022, during her comedy tour "An Evening With Paula Poundstone."

"I love making people laugh," she said. "The first sentence of the last paragraph of the summary letter written by my kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Bump in May of, I think it might have been 1964, was 'I have enjoyed many of Paula's humorous comments about our activities', and I think the idea that an adult liked something that I did really impacted me."

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.