© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Marking Guam liberation; 'Man of La Mancha' heads to Maui

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:33 PM HST
Ways To Subscribe
Two U.S. officers plant the American flag on Guam eight minutes after U.S. Marines and Army assault troops landed on the Central Pacific island on July 20, 1944.
National Archives
Two U.S. officers plant the American flag on Guam eight minutes after U.S. Marines and Army assault troops landed on the Central Pacific island on July 20, 1944.

  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the reality of recycling photovoltaic panels | Full Story
  • This week marks the end of World War II. We bring you a story about the Battle of Guam that you don’t hear much about
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube gives a Reality Check on problems with a federal program designed to help with housing following the wildfire disaster | Full Story
  • Local singer Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom, who plays the role of Aldonza, headlines the Maui Academy of Performing Art's production of Man of La Mancha
Tags
The Conversation GuamEntertainment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes