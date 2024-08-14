The Conversation: Marking Guam liberation; 'Man of La Mancha' heads to Maui
- HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on the reality of recycling photovoltaic panels | Full Story
- This week marks the end of World War II. We bring you a story about the Battle of Guam that you don’t hear much about
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube gives a Reality Check on problems with a federal program designed to help with housing following the wildfire disaster | Full Story
- Local singer Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom, who plays the role of Aldonza, headlines the Maui Academy of Performing Art's production of Man of La Mancha