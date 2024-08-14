Local singer Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom returns to musical theater on Maui

Local singer Amy Hānaiali’i Gilliom returns to her musical theater roots this weekend at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center's Castle Theater.

The Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner and Grammy nominee is Hawaiʻi's top-selling female recording artist of all time.

Gilliom will perform in the Maui Academy of Performing Arts production of the musical "Man of La Mancha" based on the novel "Don Quixote" by Miguel de Cervantes.

She plays the role of Aldonza, the kitchen wench and part-time prostitute who becomes the love interest of the main character, Don Quixote.

"This particular production at this point in time with our Lahaina fires, and you know, so much changing in Maui and a lot of people having a hard time, it really is a musical that's so poignant of this time period for hope and to dream that impossible dream," Gilliom said.

Gilliom grew up performing and has a bachelor’s degree in musical theater. During her time in college, she played many leads — including Aldonza.

"I fell in love with the character then, of Aldonza, I was a lot younger then. I understand her more now, being a little bit more older and mature, and having lived some time," she said. "It's an amazing character. She's very complex. She's never seen the moon, never seen the sun. She was born in this dungeon."

The production opens on Aug. 16 and has performances over the next two weekends until Aug. 25. For more information and tickets, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 14, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.