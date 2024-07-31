© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Actor and writer Kalani Queypo talks new musical for keiki about belonging

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published July 31, 2024 at 5:28 PM HST
Kalani Queypo
Courtesy Kalani Queypo

You may know actor and writer Kalani Queypo from his recent work in television shows like "Hawaii Five-0" and "Fear of the Walking Dead." Queypo was born and raised on Oʻahu and graduated from McKinley High School.

He and his writing partner, Chadwick Johnson, were recently commissioned by two theaters on the continent — one in Los Angeles and one in Minnesota — to pen a play for children. Queypo initially turned down the opportunity but eventually accepted.

The result? A musical titled "The Mainlanders." It focuses on an 11-year-old Hawaiian boy named Kimo who returns to Hawaiʻi after his family moves away.

The play explores themes of belonging as Kimo navigates bullying at school — and his friendship with his ex-con Uncle who teaches Kimo to play music. The Conversation recently talked with Queypo about the play, which he said is close to being finalized.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 31, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
