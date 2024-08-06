© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lahaina Harbor rebuilding plans; Verizon fire resiliency

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderRussell Subiono
Published August 6, 2024 at 10:45 AM HST
Lahaina boat harbor after the fires.
DLNR
Lahaina boat harbor after the fires.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Meghan Statts, head of the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, on the plans to rebuild the Lahaina Harbor
  • Corey Shaffer, Verizon Network Assurance senior manager, gives HPR a rare behind-the-scenes look at fire resiliency measures at the carrier's main switching station in central Oʻahu
  • University of British Columbia sociologist Kathryn McConnell on how neighborhoods change after fires
  • University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Alika Maunakea on new research into accelerated aging among Native Hawaiians
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesHealth Care
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
