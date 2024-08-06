The Conversation: Lahaina Harbor rebuilding plans; Verizon fire resiliency
- Meghan Statts, head of the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, on the plans to rebuild the Lahaina Harbor
- Corey Shaffer, Verizon Network Assurance senior manager, gives HPR a rare behind-the-scenes look at fire resiliency measures at the carrier's main switching station in central Oʻahu
- University of British Columbia sociologist Kathryn McConnell on how neighborhoods change after fires
- University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor Alika Maunakea on new research into accelerated aging among Native Hawaiians