Why residents decide to stay or leave after major wildfires

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published August 6, 2024 at 3:32 PM HST
An image of Lahaina town about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
Only a mailbox and a rock wall remain of a burned-down property in Lahaina about one year after the deadly wildfires. (July 17, 2024)

University of British Columbia sociology professor Kathryn McConnell studies how neighborhoods change following major wildfires. She researched why residents of Paradise, California, chose to stay or leave following the 2018 Camp Fire.

Households with more financial resources were better prepared to return and rebuild, but there were other factors such as job availability and age.

"Some folks, especially older folks I spoke with, didn't have the appetite to go through the rebuild process and preferred to relocate to a different place, also where they weren't navigating living in a construction zone," McConnell said.

"Also, initially, there were some concerns about toxicity that comes with its own really complicated set of logistical details after, and I would say, like, very fair ongoing concerns of residents as they decide, 'Do I want to move back to this place?'"

Keao Shaw, almost a year after the deadly Lahaina fires destroyed his boats and business, talks to HPR about what he learned.
Local News
Lahaina boat captain prioritizes family and new home a year after the fire
Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

McConnell called for more community-scale fire mitigation efforts, like buffer zones, particularly in areas where people don't have a lot of money to invest in fire preparation themselves.

"One of our takeaways from the paper was that buildings in close proximity to each other, so in dense neighborhoods, were especially susceptible to being destroyed because of this house-to-house burning that's much more common in wind-driven fires, as I understand the fires on Maui were," she said.

"This is a question, I think, for planners and engineers, is like, how do we have better design and better sort of preparation for dense neighborhoods."

It’s believed that thousands of Maui families have moved off-island since last year’s fires. It's unclear what that means for the rebuilding process.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug. 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Further research by Kathryn McConnell:

  • "Rare and highly destructive wildfires drive human migration in the U.S." | Nature.com
  • "Post-wildfire neighborhood change: Evidence from the 2018 Camp Fire" | ScienceDirect
  • "Population Change in Wildfire-Affected Areas in the United States: Evidence from U.S. Postal Service Residential Address Data" | Springer Link (paywall)
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui fires
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
