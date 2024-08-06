A rare look at Verizon's critical network facility for Hawaiʻi

Last year's wildfires on Maui burned key fiber optic lines and abruptly cut communications in the Lahaina area. Verizon immediately dispatched satellite and drone equipment from Honolulu and the continent to restore wireless service for emergency responders.

One of its two cell sites serving Lahaina burned in the disaster, and the company worked to restore partial, temporary cell service to its customers. Much of the emphasis following the disaster has centered on fire resiliency.

The Conversation recently had a rare tour of Verizon's main switching station in central Oʻahu to look at its efforts to stay fire-safe. Corey Shaffer, a Verizon associate director for network operations, said that while most people use cell phones, they don't understand how it all works.

