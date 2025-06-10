New law creates a state broadband office to expand internet access

A state bill promoting greater access to the internet and digital literacy resources has been signed into law.

On Monday, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who's serving as acting governor, signed House Bill 934 to create Hawaiʻi's State Broadband Office within the state Department of Accounting and General Services.

A significant part of the office's effort is building the infrastructure to physically broaden high-speed internet access to Hawaiʻi, with a focus on bringing that access to underserved communities.

“This law not only lays the groundwork for much-needed services. It also helps ensure keiki through kūpuna acquire the skills and support they need to use the internet to improve their daily lives,” Luke said at a bill signing ceremony at the Hawaiʻi State Library.

“It's about giving more internet options to that tūtū in Paʻauilo who cannot rely on her spotty internet connection for her healthcare and telehealth appointment. It's about a job seeker in Hanapēpē trying to fill out an online application, but gets stuck when the website only accepts a specific file format," Luke said. "These are real examples and real barriers that our communities face every day.”

There's already a Hawaiʻi Broadband and Digital Equity Office in the state Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism, but the bill transfers and renames the office.

The law also creates a broadband revolving fund and sets aside $200,000 for it.

It also allocates $800,000 for six “digital navigators” who can guide those who need access to online services and support. They'll be stationed across the state with organizations like public libraries and supportive digital literacy programs.

The state implemented a digital navigator pilot program at seven public libraries in 2023, and the new funding will expand that effort.

HB 934, now Act 201, will support the Connect Kākou initiative started by Luke. Connect Kākou aims to provide affordable high-speed internet to everyone in Hawaiʻi.

Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke Beth Rasmussen, a digital navigator user, talks with Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke at the bill signing on June 9, 2025.

That effort has taken a hit recently as a result of the Trump administration's flurry of federal cuts in services and spending. The U.S. Department of Commerce, for example, cut a $6 million award to Hawaiʻi for expanding broadband access.

There could also be disruptions to the Connect Kākou program as a whole, which has received over $400 million in private and public funding, including some $320 million in federal funding.

Garret Yoshimi, the University of Hawaiʻi's chief information officer, said ongoing and potential future federal changes can affect contracts to build infrastructure, including “last-mile components” that bring internet to homes and communities.

“We had originally anticipated this to happen in the back half of this calendar year. We think it's going to still be in that timeframe, but the timeframe is part of the things that are being adjusted right now by the commerce department,” he said.

Yoshimi expects to have more updates on the situation in the coming months.