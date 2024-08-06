UH study finds accelerated biological aging in Native Hawaiians

A new University of Hawai'i at Mānoa study found that Native Hawaiians face higher rates of accelerated biological aging compared to white and Japanese American residents.

Alika Maunakea is a Native Hawaiian researcher and the lead author of the study. He's also a professor of epigenetics — the study of how environmental factors and behaviors can alter the way genes function. The Conversation sat down in our studio with Maunakea to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.