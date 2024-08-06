© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
UH study finds accelerated biological aging in Native Hawaiians

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published August 6, 2024 at 5:26 PM HST
UH professor and study author Alika Maunakea, right, with The Conversation host Russell Subiono.
HPR
Alika Maunakea, right, with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.

A new University of Hawai'i at Mānoa study found that Native Hawaiians face higher rates of accelerated biological aging compared to white and Japanese American residents.

Alika Maunakea is a Native Hawaiian researcher and the lead author of the study. He's also a professor of epigenetics — the study of how environmental factors and behaviors can alter the way genes function. The Conversation sat down in our studio with Maunakea to learn more.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Aug 6, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
