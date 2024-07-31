The Conversation: Compostable plastic toys; Middle school gets $3M recording studio
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR reporter Savannah Harriman-Pote looks at how Waikōloa Village is building out its evacuation infrastructure as its population grows
- Oʻahu playwright Kalani Queypo tackles topics like bullying and belonging in his upcoming musical for kids, titled "The Mainlanders"
- Kate Reimann, owner of Rogue Wave Toys, on how she developed compostable beach toys for kids
- Studio director Sam Fong on plans for Washington Middle School's new, top-of-the-line recording studio