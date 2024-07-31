© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
A sneak peek of Washington Middle School's new professional recording studio

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:01 PM HST
HPR producer Maddie Bender tries out Washington Middle School's new professional recording studio.
HPR producer Maddie Bender tries out Washington Middle School's new professional recording studio.
Line Studio Director Sam Fong
Line Studio Director Sam Fong
The Conversation got a sneak peek of a state-of-the-art recording studio opening on Oʻahu. You may be surprised it's at a public middle school campus. The studio has been eight years in the making at Washington Middle School, which serves a lower-income community in the McCully area.

Principal Michael Harano said the studio cost the Department of Education about $3 million. It features top-of-the-line recording equipment and instruments. But why build a world-class studio in a small public school in town?

The Conversation recently toured the new space with Line Studio Director Sam Fong to learn how the project came together, and how the Hawaiʻi State Archives will use the space to create a digital archive of antique ʻukulele.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 31, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
