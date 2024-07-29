© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Honolulu development; Coral reef health

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell SubionoMaddie Bender
Published July 29, 2024 at 11:04 AM HST
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Honolulu Councilmember Esther Kia’āina asks for community feedback on development plans for Honolulu's urban core
  • HPR News Director Bill Dorman on an HPR investigation on evacuation plans in communities vulnerable to wildfires
  • Manu Powers, regent & president of the Daughters of Hawaiʻi and owner of Sea Quest Hawai‘i, on Kamehameha Schools' plans to develop Keauhou Bay
  • Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology researchers Elizabeth Madin and Simone Franceschini assess the health of local reef systems in protected areas
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is a producer on The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
