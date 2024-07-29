Honolulu residents invited to give feedback on urban development plan

Care about the future of Honolulu? City leaders want input on how to spend taxpayer funds on future developments and upgrades from Kahala to Pearl City.

The Honolulu City Council Committee on Planning and the Economy is working on the Primary Urban Center Development Plan to outline growth through 2040.

Committee Chair Esther Kiaʻāina said the plan focuses on land use, housing, transportation, economic development, environmental sustainability and community livability.

"It informs the city, both the administration and the city council, with regard to our investments, changes to zoning laws, what we provide for infrastructure in the budget, and what we do to update our city codes and standards," she said.

The council is extending its reach into affected neighborhoods, in addition to the usual public hearings. Community meetings kick off Tuesday to gather feedback.

"We felt that it was important for the councilmembers whose districts were impacted that they actually go out into the communities and hear from the communities directly, not just at Honolulu Hale," Kiaʻāina said.

Upcoming meetings:

Moanalua High School Library

Areas of impact: Kalihi through Waimalu Tuesday, July 30, 2024 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Kaimukī High School Auditorium

Areas of impact: Ala Moana through Kāhala Monday, Aug. 12, 2024 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m

Leeward Community College Theater

Areas of impact: ‘Aiea through Pearl City Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Kawānanakoa Middle School Cafeteria

Areas of impact: Kaka‘ako through Kapālama Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



This interview aired on The Conversation on July 29, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.